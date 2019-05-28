Driver injured in OWI crash that knocks out power in Windsor, deputies say

A Madison man is facing his second OWI charge following a crash that left the Village of Windsor without power.

Dane County deputies responded to a crash around 1 a.m. Tuesday on North Towne Road, south of Gray Road in the Village of Windsor.

Deputies arrested Francisco R. Ortega, 23, of Madison, for operating while intoxicated second offense, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. They say Ortega failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road before hitting a power pole.

Deputies say Ortega was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The crash damaged the power pole, causing those in the Village of Windsor to go without power.

North Towne Road between Gray Road and Windsor Road was closed for several hours as Alliant Energy repaired the damaged pole, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

