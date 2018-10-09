Driver injured after crashing into traffic light electrical box, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was injured after crashing into an electrical box that was traffic lights on Willy Street, officials said.

Emergency crews were sent around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Williamson Street for reports of a vehicle that hit an electrical box that controls the traffic lights at the intersection, according to a release.

The mid-sized sedan was sitting on top of the power box that controls the traffic lights at the intersection of Williamson, Blair and Wilson streets and John Nolen Drive, officials said.

Paramedics said the female driver had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Firefighters determined the vehicle was not energized by the electrical components within in the traffic control box, officials said. A tow truck removed the car after the electrical power to the box was shut down.

The driver did not want to be taken to the hospital, but paramedics advised her to seek medical attention if her symptoms got worse, according to the release.

Officials said Madison police eventually took over the scene.