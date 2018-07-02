Driver found well off roadway after motorcycle crash, officials say

File photo File photo

File photo File photo

BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Cazenovia man was injured Friday night in a motorcycle crash west of Cazenovia, according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Richland County 911 Center received a call around 6:10 p.m. of a motorcycle crash on County Road H north of Bloom City, officials said.

Emergency crews responded and found a Harley-Davidson motorcycle well off the roadway in a ditch, according to the release.

Todd A. Catherall, 35, was driving north on County Road H, following another motorcycle, when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway and into a field, investigators said.

Catherall was injured and taken to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, according to the release. He was later taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight.

Catherall was not wearing a helmet, officials said. The crash remains under investigation.