Driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONROE, Wis. - A Monroe man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several mailboxes Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Mitchell J. Barradas, 21, fell asleep while driving. He was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.

The vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into several mailboxes. Though air bags were not deployed, the vehicle did sustain damage. Barradas did not report any injuries from the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.