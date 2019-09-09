Driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes, police say
MONROE, Wis. - A Monroe man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several mailboxes Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.
Police say Mitchell J. Barradas, 21, fell asleep while driving. He was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.
The vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into several mailboxes. Though air bags were not deployed, the vehicle did sustain damage. Barradas did not report any injuries from the crash.
