Driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes into ditch

WATERLOO, Wis. - All four occupants of a vehicle traveling west on Highway 133 were taken to a hospital after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

Sixty-year-old Yvonne Hilby was driving with three family members in the car when she fell asleep near the intersection of Highway 133 and Oak Lane in Waterloo, according to a news release. Officials said the vehicle left the north side of the road and entered a ditch, where it overturned and ultimately came to a stop on its wheels.

Hilby was cited for driving with an expired driver's license. All occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts, according to the release.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cassville Fire Department, Cassville emergency medical services, Potosi emergency services and Arrow Towing.

