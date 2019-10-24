Driver ejected, passenger injured following OWI crash, Sauk County sheriff says

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF FAIRFIELD, Wis. - A Baraboo man was ejected from a vehicle and another man hurt following a crash in Sauk County.

The Sauk County Communications Center was alerted to the crash around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were called out to County Road A, south of Side Road, in the Town of Fairfield, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said.

Their initial investigation reveals a car was headed southbound on County Road A, when it crossed the centerline, left the road and hit several trees.

The driver of the car, Kenneth R. Greengrass, 22, of Baraboo was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle, Meister said. Deputies said Greengrass showed evidence of impairment.

Lucas D. Stacy, 22, of Madison, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was wearing his seat belt during the crash, Meister said.

Greengrass and Stacy were taken to local hospitals, Meister said.

Greengrass faces a charge of cause of injury operating while intoxicated, Meister said.

