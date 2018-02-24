Driver disregards deputy, causes high-speed secondary crash, officials say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - A Dane County Highway truck was struck Friday evening while waiting to dispense salt at the scene of a rollover that had occurred earlier, officials said in a news release.

According to the release, Dane County deputies were investigating a rollover crash Friday night that closed both directions of U.S. Highway 12/18 in the Township of Cottage Grove when the truck waiting to salt the area covered in black ice was hit head-on by a driver who disregarded road flares.

Officials said officers were still at the scene of the initial crash around 10 p.m. Friday when an eastbound vehicle drove past the illuminated flares in the westbound lanes and a squad car with its lights on.

24-year-old Andrew Lloyd of Sun Prairie was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, the release said.

Lloyd originally stopped his vehicle and backed up to the deputy but then fled the scene when the deputy attempted to contact him, according to the release.

Officials said Lloyd fled eastbound at extremely high speed, nearly hitting the deputy.

The deputy alerted first responders at the crash scene of the incoming vehicle, which then struck the plow of the stationary highway truck head-on, the release said.

According to officials, the driver of the Dane County Highway truck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to the UW Hospital. Lloyd was transported to Meriter Hospital, where he was then arrested.

Deputies initially arrested Lloyd for second offense OWI causing injuring, according to the release.

After officials obtained a search warrant for Lloyd’s blood, he was transported to the Dane County Jail and later charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping and operating after revocation, along with several other traffic citations.