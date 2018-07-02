Driver could face criminal charges after 2 OWI stops in 1 night, police say

VERONA, Wis. - A Madison woman was arrested twice early Saturday morning in Verona on drunken driving charges and could face criminal prosecution for the second stop, according to a release from the Verona Police Department.

An officer conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of East Verona Avenue for a defective headlight, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Yangchen Sopa, of Madison, was eventually arrested on a tentative charge of first-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, according to the release.

Sopa completed the OMVWI process at the Verona Police Department and was released to her husband around 4:30 a.m., officials said.

Around 5:20 a.m., the same officer observed Sopa’s vehicle in the 500 block of East Verona Avenue, according to the release.

Sopa was observed driving the vehicle, which still had a broken headlight, officials said.

After conducting a traffic stop, Sopa was arrested on a tentative charge of first-offense OMVWI for a second time, according to the release. The second arrest is still considered a first offense violation because Sopa hadn’t been convicted for the first stop, officials said.

After completing the OMVWI process at the Verona Police Department, she was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked in on a 12-hour hold, according to the release.

The cases are pending. If Sopa is convicted of OMVWI for the first stop, the second stop will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution, officials said.