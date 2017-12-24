Driver arrested for fifth OWI offense in DeForest, police say
DEFOREST, Wis. - A 41-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for fifth offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence, officials said.
Jaime Matrinez Jimenez, 41, of Nekoosa was arrested after dispatch received a call about an erratic driver around 6:15 a.m., according to the DeForest police news release.
Jimenez's vehicle was stopped for unsafe lane deviation, officials said.
