Driver arrested after semi crash leaked thousands of pounds of milk in Rock County, deputies say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A semi driver faces OWI charges following a crash that leaked thousands of pounds in Rock County.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday along the 8800 block of E. State Highway 67 in Clinton Township.

Rock County deputies said a semi and trailer were tipped over in the south ditch. The semi driver, Mark Noble, 49, of Walworth, was trapped inside the truck, according to a release by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

First responders with the Clinton Fire Department removed the truck's windshield in order to free Noble.

An initial investigation suggests Noble was driving eastbound on E. State Highway 67 when he entered the south ditch, east of South Larson Road, when the semi's trailer tipped over.

Deputies said they observed signs of impairment and Noble admitted to drinking alcohol earlier. They also issued field sobriety tests, according to the release.

Noble was arrested on suspicion of his fourth OWI. He was booked into the Rock County Jail and will be in court Wednesday afternoon.

Noble was hauling around 50,000 pounds of milk. Over half spilled during the crash.

No book photo was available for Noble as of Wednesday morning.

