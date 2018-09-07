Driver, 6 juvenile passengers injured in crash, Green County officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE, Wis. - The driver and six juvenile passengers in a vehicle Thursday night were injured in two-vehicle crash where most of the juvenile passengers were not properly restrained, Green County officials said.

Green County sheriff’s deputies and EMS, Brodhead EMS and the Juda Fire Department responded just before 8 p.m. to the W1600 block of Highway 11 in the town of Spring Grove for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to a release.

Giovanni A. Reynolds, 25, of Brodhead, was driving west on Highway 11 when he reportedly became unconscious while driving, investigators said. Reynolds’ vehicle then crossed the center line and hit a vehicle that was going east on Highway 11.

Reynolds’ vehicle went into the south shoulder, rolled over and stopped on its tires, according to the release. The other vehicle also stopped on the south shoulder.

Reynolds had multiple passengers in his vehicle, officials said. A passenger, 24-year-old Mercedes M. Reynolds, reported that she was wearing her seat belt and sustained injuries.

A 9-year-old, 3-year-old, 6-year-old, 5-year-old, 2-year-old and 4-year-old were also in Reynolds’ vehicle and were injured, but the extent of their injuries were not released. Another girl was in the vehicle. Only two of the seven children were properly restrained in child safety seats, according to the release.

Reynolds and all of his passengers were taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the second vehicle, 17-year-old Gerrad N. Shoemaker, of Brodhead, was injured in the crash but was not taken to a hospital by EMS. He was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation and citations are pending against Reynolds.