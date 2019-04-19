Drive the Wisconsin River Bridge? DOT wants your input on changes

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking at upgrading the bridge over the Wisconsin River on I-39/90/94.

The department held its first public meeting on the changes on Thursday.

“The bridge is approximately almost 60 years old,” said Rob Knorr, the project manager for the department. “It's nearing the end of its useful life, and it's in need of some future repair or replacement, so we're looking at different alternatives to see what would be the best fit moving forward in the future with that bridge.”

Here are their main concerns. To fix those, DOT is considering either REBUILDING or UPGRADING. It’s too early to know which will cost more, but the timeline for the start of construction is almost the same. 🚧 #News3Now pic.twitter.com/51oHbLrBqc — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 18, 2019

According to the department, there are multiple parts of the bridge that are in poor condition and one part in severe condition. There are three options on the table to fix those areas. One option would repair the bridge, and the other two would replace the bridge – the difference being on which side of the bridge (east or west) the construction would take place.

Knorr said the department wants to hear from the people who live around the bridge before they decide which option they will use.

Bobbi Hahn has lived near the river since before the bridge was constructed the first time. She said that destroyed tens of feet of the bluff near her home and left sand deposits-turned-islands at her river access point.

Hahn went to the meeting Thursday to make sure that wasn’t going to happen again.

“I want it to stay as beautiful as we can after the first bridge went through in the first place,” Hahn said.

Hahn and others pointed out their concerns to department staffers, who took down notes to refine the project. They said this information from people who know the area best is vital.

“There (are) always important factors to consider,” Knorr said. “The public input is one of them. It helps us build a better design product if we know what issues the public sees out there today or what deficiencies might exist.”

BUT all of this is a ways out. According to the timeline, construction won’t start until 2024 (at the earliest). The department first needs to hear from you and then secure the funding. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ktu1gN3dPS — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 18, 2019

The department took comments from those in attendance. If you would like to comment on the study, information on how to do so is available here.



