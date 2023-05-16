Dredging efforts aimed at reducing flooding risk along Yahara chain of lakes resuming for season
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- Dredging efforts aimed at removing urban runoff from the Yahara chain of lakes in Dane County will resume this year at two separate locations, county officials said Tuesday.

The multi-phase project is designed to improve water flow in the larger water system to reduce the risk of flooding. This year, crews will work to remove sediment in the areas from Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake -- Phase 2A -- and Lake Kegonsa to County Highway B -- Phase 2B/2C.

