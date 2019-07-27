Drag queens lead activities, celebrate flowers at Allen Centennial Garden's Rainbow Party

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Allen Centennial Garden hosted the Rainbow Party, which brought together drag queens and the garden's flowers on Friday evening.

"Along with rainbows also comes drag queens," said drag queen Bianca Lynn Breeze.

Lynn Breeze is Madison's premier drag queen bingo host, so, naturally, Lynn Breeze participated in the botanically inspired bingo game played at the party.

The party offered activities such as building flower crowns with real flowers and painting rainbow flags and rocks. The rocks were meant to send messages of friendliness, and some had words such as "love" painted on them. The rocks were later thrown into the garden's river.

"Drag, to me, is self-expression," Lynn Breeze said. "Drag allows that artistic side of you to come out."

The drag queens stole the spotlight at Rainbow Party, as they read books to children, played bingo with participants and spoke about to the day lily flower.

"A lot of times, we aren't ever exposed to drag queens or the gay community, and this is a really good way to meet new people and see what drag is all about," Lynn Breeze said.

The event was a way for Allen Centennial to highlight its colorful garden while simultaneously supporting the LGBTQ community.

