MADISON, Wis. -- Sixty years ago Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was forever immortalized when he gave his I Have a Dream speech.
The act of unity that was displayed in Washington, D.C., 60 years ago continues to touch and change hearts in Madison.
The march has continued to motivate organizations like the Urban League of Greater Madison, whose president at the time, Whitney Young Jr., helped organize the event.
"We were marching for civil rights, and today we're still fighting for many of those rights. And so the march this past weekend is still needed," Ruben Anthony, the group's current president, said.
The message for those who marched this weekend in the nation's capital was the job is not finished.
"Sixty years later in this great country, we've come a long way, but we still have some things that have to be worked out. We're here today to continue our March toward a more perfect union," Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.
"Dad would probably say now is the time we must preserve, protect and expand democracy," Martin Luther King III said.
For Madison, the Urban League continues that same message, with causes like the Black Business Hub set to be finished by the end of this year, but they say we must keep going.
"We have to defend diversity, equity and inclusion fight today, just as hard as they fought back in 1963 to uphold," Anthony said. "Make sure that we have equality and equal rights in the boardroom, in the classroom, all across the nation, we have to level the playing field."
