Dozens of seniors at Prairie Park able to return home, others still have to wait several days

MADISON, Wis. - Some of the residents of an apartment complex on Madison's west side were able to move back into their apartments Thursday, but the other residents will likely have to wait several days before they can return home.

Floodwaters caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the Prairie Park Senior Apartments, and more than 100 people age 55 or older had to evacuate on Aug. 23.

Greystone Property Management and Harmony Housing posted an update Thursday afternoon to a website they created to provide flooding updates. The update said first-floor residents could move in immediately.

"We have received formal approval from the City of Madison to re-occupy first floor units effective immediately. We have placed the building on fire watch until testing of the fire panels has been completed," the companies said.

The housing companies said first-floor residents should check in with the office when they return.

George Hank, director of the Madison Building Inspection Department, told News 3 that people who live on the second and third floors will have to wait to move back in until either the elevator works or the building has another way for people with disabilities to access higher floors, such as a stair lift.

The update from the property management companies said work on the elevator is scheduled to be finished Tuesday.