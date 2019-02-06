Dozens of first responders show support, mourn fallen officer

Miguel Ruelas via WTMJ-TV

MADISON, Wis. - First responders in Wisconsin are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department in mourning the officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning.

On social media Tuesday, multiple agencies shared sympathy, many posting images of the Milwaukee police badge with a black band, which symbolizes mourning, across it.

Many agencies also asked others to join them in sending thoughts and prayers to Milwaukee police.

"Another officer gave the ultimate sacrifice this morning," the East Troy Police Department wrote.

In Lancaster, the police department wished all law enforcement to "stay vigilant and get home safe every day."

The Middleton Police Department said it was sending sincere condolences to those who knew the officer.

"Godspeed to our brother who gave his life in service to others. Your honorable service & sacrifice will never be forgotten," Middleton police wrote.

See the sympathy posts from first responders:

A procession of police followed the officer's body from Froedert hospital Tuesday afternoon to the medical examiner's office in downtown Milwaukee.

