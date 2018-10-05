Dozens march to capital in support of #CancelKavanaugh

MADISON, Wis. - Over 100 University of Wisconsin students and community members met on Library Mall to protest Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and support sexual assault survivors.

Following the release of a supplemental FBI investigation which after Christine Blasey Ford's emotional testimony in last week's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, protesters expressed frustrations with the investigation, chanting, "We believe Christine Ford, we believe Anita Hill."

The protesters marched to the Capitol, speaking out about sexual assault, Kavanaugh and rape culture.

According to some protesters, it was Ford's impassioned testimony that drove them to march.

"I think that everyone who's a victim feels her pain of justice not getting served," said protester Emily Peszora. "It's hard to see that in the highest court of our nation."

This protest joined others that occurring across the nation, united under the title #CancelKavanaugh.

One counter-protester attended the march in support of Kavanaugh.

The Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation Saturday.