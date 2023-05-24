Monarch Health, downtown Madison's only addiction clinic, will close on Friday.

MADISON, Wis. -- Monarch Health, downtown Madison's only addiction clinic, will close on Friday.

Dr. Michael Repplinger, the clinic's co-founder and program director said the decision to close was purely a financial one.

