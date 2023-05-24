MADISON, Wis. -- People struggling with opioid abuse and misuse will soon have another treat…
"It just simply came to the point of, we could no longer do it without facing bankruptcy ourselves," Repplinger said.
Insurance issues and waning patient attendance, he said, contributed to the closure.
"If you're not in-network with these insurers, their payment is next to nothing, if anything," Repplinger said. "We were seeing on the order of 30% of our appointments no-showing."
Monarch explored a number of options to keep the clinic open, including conversations with major health systems and county government, but wasn't able to find a way forward.
Monarch Health's start
Repplinger and his co-founder, Dr. Howard Croft, both emergency doctors, started the clinic in 2020 after seeing a need for more urgent addiction care.
"We started this clinic with the goal of getting next day care available because we were having folks come in through the emergency department and be put on waitlists for up to three months for opioid overdoses," Repplinger said.
They chose the location in the 500 block of East Washington Avenue in part because of its proximity to hard-hit communities.
"Being situated across the street from the Beacon and kitty-corner from the Salvation Army was purposeful," Repplinger said. "We wanted a place where people could more easily access care."
Repplinger is proud of the help they've been able to provide at the clinic in the years it's been open.
"Helping folks with addiction is emotionally exhausting and also extremely rewarding," he said. "The fact we were able to bring it to life and continue it for so long, I am personally very proud of and yet it’s also quite heartbreaking to see it come to this."
Closure leaves a gap in care downtown
Monarch Health is the only addiction clinic in downtown Madison, and its closure has left many in the area wondering where to turn.
"Monarch Health's downtown Madison clinic was a vital resource in an area of Dane County hardest hit by overdoses and overdose deaths," Dane County Public Health Supervisor Julia Olson said in a statement to News 3 Now. "Many people do not have the resources to get to a provider across town or a primary care doctor who could continue treatment."
"It's a scramble for the whole community," said Joe Galey, a peer support specialist and recovery coach with Safe Communities.
Galey said it's tough to lose a clinic in such a prime location, but there is still plenty of help available in Madison and Dane County.
"It is unfortunate that that this place is closing, but behind the scenes, our community partners, which I've witnessed, have also been getting together behind the scenes and talking about how we can support the people that are going through this," Galey said.
Repplinger said he has also been preparing for the closure and has found another clinic, Hanna Medical Clinic in Middleton, to take on patients.
"While I did not want this to happen, I wanted to have a plan in place in case it did," Repplinger said.
Todd Campbell, behavioral health division administrator for Dane County, responded to the closure in a statement to News 3 Now, saying in part, "We are grateful for the service that Monarch Health provided to our community. As part of their closure, Dane County has assured that those patients who have been served under that contract will continue to be served by other agencies after Monarch closes."
Overdose spike in Dane County
The closure comes as Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a public health alert after a spike in overdoses, this week. Over the past two days, EMS responded to nine different overdoses in Madison and two people have died due to opioids.
In 2021, the last year when data was available, 149 people died of opioid related overdoses in Dane County.
