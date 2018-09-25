Downtown Madison liquor license debate continues with mayoral veto

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's Common Council could vote to overturn Mayor Paul Soglin's latest veto on a liquor license downtown Tuesday night.

The mayor has long pushed for a moratorium on alcohol licenses for the downtown area, citing concerns over late-night violence on weekends and the amount of resources the city spends policing the area at bar time.

The city's Alcohol License Review Committee approved a new license for Koi Sushi at 502 State Street last month, but Soglin vetoed that license, saying he saw little public value in issuing the license to that business. He says the Madison Police Department is "significantly stretched" to respond to violent incidents on Friday and Saturday nights, and have special units operating on three blocks downtown, including the 500-block of State Street.

"Please go down to the corner of Frances and University Avenue after 11:30 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday night before you issue any more licenses that are not necessary -- and this one is not necessary," Soglin said in a memo sent to the Common Council on September 7th. "If we are concerned about public safety, if we are concerned about mounting law enforcement costs, issuing a license that brings no public value, but great public liability, does not make sense."

Soglin closed the memo with a short "No thank you" before his signature.

Alder Ledell Zellers met with the owner of Koi Sushi and said she would not object to granting a Class B Beer and Class C Wine license to the business, under the condition that alcohol sales stop at 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The license application filed with the city also said alcohol would be 10% of sales.

The Common Council needs 14 of 20 alders to vote to override the mayor's veto.