Downed powerline shuts down road, knocks power out near Monroe

MONROE, Wis. - A downed powerline has shut down part of Highway 11/81 near Monroe in Green County.

The wire is blocking both lanes of traffic, according to a Facebook post by the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Eastbound traffic will exit at the Highway N interchange and go through the city of Monroe, according to the post. Drivers will then exit at the 6th Street ramps back onto Highway 11/81.

Westbound traffic will exit at Highway 59 and go through the city of Monroe onto highway DR, and then go north of Highway 69 from there.

More than 600 Alliant Energy customers near Monroe are without power because of this situation.

