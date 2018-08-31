News

DOT taking orders for 2 new specialty license plates

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 03:49 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 03:49 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin transportation officials are now accepting orders for two new specialty license plates.

One plate features the 4-H Foundation. The plate features the 4-H's signature green four-leaf clover and the message "Empowering our Youth" beneath the license numbers.

The other plate touts the Musky Clubs Alliance. It features the image of a musky leaping out of the license code. "Musky Club Alliance" is printed below the code.

The plates cost an extra $15 on top of annual registration fees as well as a $25 donation to the organizations. For another $15 motorists can get personalized plates.

Motorists can order the plates on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website. The 4-H Foundation plates can be ordered at https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/formdocs/mv2969.pdf . The Musky Club Alliance plates can be ordered at https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/formdocs/mv2977.pdf .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration