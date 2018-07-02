DOT: Stay safe in July 4th traffic

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to plan for traffic and stay alert if they will be driving this Independence Day.

The Fourth of July is always a busy time on the roads as travelers move across the state, but high volumes of traffic can lead to significant slowdowns for many. DOT and law enforcement say that despite the traffic, safety still comes first.

"People just need to be patient. Traffic is what it is. You aren't going to get anywhere quicker by trying to weave through it or fight your way through it," said Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Craig Morehouse. "Just go with the flow and let the traffic do its thing and you'll get where you need to go safely."

Most highway construction projects will be halted for the holiday, starting at noon on Tuesday and resuming Thursday. According to DOT, there should be few lane closures on the highways.

Despite the hold on roadwork, motorists should still observe traffic law in work zones and expect slowdowns.

Law enforcement will be enforcing traffic law throughout the holiday.