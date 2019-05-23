DOT says citations on interstate have dropped drastically, but warn drivers ahead of Memorial Day

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol are warning drivers to be extra cautious while traveling along the interstate during this holiday weekend.

Near this time last year, the DOT lowered the speed limit along 1-39/90 due to a string of crashes related to high speeds.

According to the DOT, crashes this year are down significantly, with just 31 happening in work zones in April.

Citations are also down. In April 2018, the DOT said it made nearly 700 traffic stops, compared to just 232 in April 2019.

"I think it’s better this year than it was last year," said Trooper Brandon Ferrell. "There’s so many signs out when you enter the construction zones, multiple warning signs saying speed limit reduced ahead, they’ll tell you the speed limit is changed."

State Patrol is watching... especially in construction zones on the interstate.



Tonight on #News3Now at 6, see what you need to be watching out for this holiday weekend, and more. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/0bYB8EvduZ — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) May 22, 2019

With one of the busiest travel weekends of the year just days away, Ferrell said it's important to remember the basics, like not driving distracted.

"You’ll see people that might be speeding because they’re distracted. Not paying attention is a response we get a lot when we ask people why they were speeding," he said. "A combination of things can add to a bad situation for sure."

Ferrell said there will be aerial enforcement in addition to troopers on the ground this weekend.

"There’s really no excuse for anyone not knowing the speed limit," he said.

