DOT: Rain pushes back completion date of beltline maintenance

MADISON, Wis. - Mother Nature has been throwing a lot of curve balls at us this year, and it's affecting construction work on the Beltline, but DOT officials tell News 3 workers aren't actually that far behind.

A spokesperson said contractors expect to be wrapping up their work very soon. The project was originally expected to be done by Friday, but all the rain got in the way of that goal.

Officials say contractors only need eight more dry nights to get the job done.

Since June, the DOT has been sporadically closing down lanes in both directions. They've been working during the overnight hours to try and minimize the impact to drivers using the mainstream highway around the city.

Crews have been making pavement repairs in both directions, while removing and replacing some of the concrete that has deteriorated due to use over time and the extreme weather conditions we experience throughout the year.

The DOT says contractors did a good job keeping on schedule for most of the season even with the wetter than normal conditions.

Next year, an asphalt overlay will be installed from Fish Hatchery Road to IH 39. Crews will also mill and overlay the beltline from the Seminole Highway to Fish Hatchery Road. Officials say you can also expect some minor bridge repairs on the bridges over Stoughton Road and Todd Drive. Most of the work will be done at night.

