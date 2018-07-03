News

DOT: Pavement buckled on I-39/90 southbound

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 07:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 09:02 PM CDT

The two right lanes on I-39/90 southbound closed at mile marker 121 for several hours because of pavement buckle repair, state officials said Monday evening.

The lanes closed just before 7 p.m. and opened again at about 9 p.m.

High temperatures were in the mid-80s Monday, following extreme heat over the weekend. 

 

