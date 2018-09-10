News

DOT: Highway 12 at Interstate 39/90/94 to be closed 4 nights

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The westbound lanes of Highway 12 at the Interstate 39/90/94 interchange will be closed overnight for most of the week, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said.

The westbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for maintenance starting Monday and going through Friday morning, according to a release.

Highway 12 westbound will be closed under the interstate, officials said. Traffic will be detoured north onto the interstate to Highway 30 and Highway 51.

The northbound interstate ramp to westbound Highway 12 and the westbound Highway 12 to the southbound interstate will also be closed and detoured, according to the release.

