DOT closing portion of Highway 14 for three nights as I-39/90 construction continues

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Construction crews in Rock County plan to close a portion of Highway 14 as work progresses on the expansion project for Interstate 39/90.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said both directions of Highway 14 running under the interstate will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

The closure includes exit 171B. Drivers are asked to use the state Route 26 interchange at exit 171A instead.

In addition to the Highway 14 closure, the DOT is closing Mount Zion Avenue from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Palmer Drive under I-39/90 will be closed from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additional road closures and detour information is listed on the I-39/90 project's website.

