DOT: Be patient, safe on shared roadways with agriculture vehicles during harvest season

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning motorists to be patient and safe when sharing the road with agriculture vehicles during harvest season.

Since 2011, there have been 1,280 reported crashes involving motorists and farm vehicles in Wisconsin, resulting in 640 injuries and 21 fatalities, according to the news release.

Officials with the DOT said motorists should give farm vehicles extra room on the roads and anticipate that they may slow down or turn. They added that ag vehicle operators should be sure to have appropriate lights, signage and signals.

“It’s important that during the next several weeks, as farmers are working day and night to harvest crops and complete field work, that those on our roadways exercise caution and patience to ensure safety for all," DATCP Secretary Sheila Harsdorf said.

Here is a list of responsibilities from the DOT:

Motorist responsibilities:

Scan the road ahead and be ready to slow down when you see slow-moving farm vehicles.

Be patient and very cautious if you decide to pass. In Wisconsin, it is illegal to pass an ag vehicle, or “implement of husbandry,” in a no-passing zone.

When passing, consider the possibility of the farmer turning left onto a roadway, driveway or field entrance.

Ag vehicle operator responsibilities: