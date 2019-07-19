DOT: All lanes reopen on 151 after crash near Sun Prairie

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - All lanes of US 151 northbound in Sun Prairie have reopened after officials responded to a crash, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Authorities sent an initial alert about the crash at 5:18 p.m. Friday. The crash was cleared by 6 p.m.

The Sun Prairie Police Department also sent an alert Friday asking people to avoid the area. The crash was at US 151 northbound and North Bristol Street.

