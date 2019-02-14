News

DOT: 2 miles of interstate down to one lane due to potholes, 'extreme road failure'

Motorists should expect significant delays

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 06:18 PM CST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 06:19 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - About 2 miles of Interstate 39/90 are closed for emergency repairs Wednesday night, according to news release from the state Department of Transportation. 

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the emergency repairs are due to "extreme road failure" because the road is deteriorating and there are numerous potholes. 

The area of the interstate between the Beltline interchange and mile marker 145 are restricted to one lane while officials respond to the roads. The eastbound Beltline ramp to I-39/90 southbound is also closed. 

The closure is expected to continue into Thursday when the road will be repaved. 

DOT officials are asking for motorists to be prepared for significant delays on the southbound interstate and consider alternative routes. 

Travel information for Wisconsin highways is available on 511wi.gov.

