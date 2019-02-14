DOT: 2 miles of interstate down to one lane due to potholes, 'extreme road failure'
Motorists should expect significant delays
MADISON, Wis. - About 2 miles of Interstate 39/90 are closed for emergency repairs Wednesday night, according to news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the emergency repairs are due to "extreme road failure" because the road is deteriorating and there are numerous potholes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-39/90 SB restricted to one lane, between the #Madison Beltline interchange (Exit 142) and m.m. 145 in Dane Co., for emergency repairs.— WisDOT Southwest Region (@WisDOTsouthwest) February 13, 2019
The EB Beltline ramp to I-39/90 SB is also closed. Alt route: US 12/18 east to WIS 73. Travel info at https://t.co/tEYNFnTTov. pic.twitter.com/mfLqVY0GOp
The area of the interstate between the Beltline interchange and mile marker 145 are restricted to one lane while officials respond to the roads. The eastbound Beltline ramp to I-39/90 southbound is also closed.
The closure is expected to continue into Thursday when the road will be repaved.
DOT officials are asking for motorists to be prepared for significant delays on the southbound interstate and consider alternative routes.
