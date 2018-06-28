Don't forget to keep your pets safe, secure during Fourth of July holiday

MADISON, Wis. - Pet owners should take precautions to keep their furry friends safe and secure during the July 4th holiday weekend, Dane County Humane Society officials said.

“The Independence Day holiday can be a lot of fun for you and your four-legged companion, but loud fireworks and large gatherings of people can also be extremely stressful for many animals,” officials said in a release.

The humane society sometimes sees an increase in stray animals brought to the shelter during fireworks season, according to the release.

“We strongly urge pet owners make sure their pets are safe and secure at home and not bring them along to firework activities,” Marissa DeGroot, DCHS public relations coordinator, said in the release.

DCHS encourages pet owners to keep pets indoors, close curtains and consider turning on a radio or television to mask outdoor noises.

Officials also remind owners to make sure their pet has a well-fitting collar and ID tags or a microchip.

If anyone finds a stay pet, you can check for a license tag or other identification if you feel safe approaching the animal, and then call DCHS at 608-838-0413 to report the found animal, officials said.