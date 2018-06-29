News

Donations sought! Help fight local hunger, get food pantry to fundraising goal

Be Hunger Hero seeks $10K to meet campaign goal

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 01:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 04:41 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A special summertime campaign seeking donations for a Madison-area food bank continues. 

The Be a Hunger Hero effort raised about $20,000 Thursday during a phone bank hosted by News 3 and Goodman Community Center. 

 

 

The goal is to help provide a bag of weekly groceries for the 300 families enrolled at the center's summer programming so kids have a reliable meal while they're out of school. Organizers said they are looking to raise about $10,000 more by Saturday.

"80% of our food pantry users have some source of income — they are trying — it's just not enough," the center said in a social media post Friday. "Families are creatively stretching their budget each month, but rely on the pantry to supplement their efforts. $40 provides them groceries for weekend meals, and ensures no child goes to bed hungry this summer."

Anyone who wants to help can donate online through goodmancenter.org/donate. Goodman Center spokeswoman Kristin Groth said the group has sponsors who will match donations through Saturday up to $5,500. 

The Goodman Community Center is also collecting wish-list food items during the Be a Hunger Hero campaign.

 

 

The food pantry says items most needed include: 

  • Cereal
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Spaghetti
  • Pasta Sauce
  • Peanut Butter/Jelly
  • Fruit Cups
  • Healthy Snack (Granola Bars/Fruit Snacks, etc.)
  • Tuna

Donations can also be dropped off at the Goodman Community Center between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday. 

