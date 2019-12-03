Donate smart on Giving Tuesday

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tuesday is known as 'Giving Tuesday' Tuesday is known as 'Giving Tuesday'

MADISON, Wis. - Today is day many of us are going to give but before you open your wallet we have some helpful tips:

Give to something you are passionate. Make sure that the charity you are giving to is reputable. Be sure to look into how your money will be used by an organization and avoid charities that don't disclose that.

"Don't guess. You have resources available to know that the dollars are going to where they are need and the dollars are being used in a way you want them to be used," said Len Davaiser, the executive vice president of resource development at United Way of Dane County.

There are some easy ways to become a very informed donor. The site ImpactMatters tracks how funds are distributed within well-known charities. GuideStar helps tracks at the transparency of nonprofits and Charity Navigator look at a charities' efficiency is distributing donor dollars.

