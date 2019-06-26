Donate baby essentials at 2019 Community Baby Shower

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Donate baby essentials at the News 3 Now Community Baby Shower benefiting Project Babies.

DROP OFF DATES

July 15-21 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Veridian Homes open house locations

Veridian Homes 6801 South Towne Drive, Madison

Dave Jones Inc. 2225 Kilgust Rd, Madison, WI 53713

ITEMS NEEDED:

Diapers, baby wipes, formula, lotion, baby wash/shampoo, bibs and burp cloths, hooded bath towels and washcloths, receiving blankets, new or very gently used clothing, strollers, pack n' plays, new cribs, new car seats/carriers, hand toys and rattles for infants and toddlers, and sippy cups. Check out the full list here .

Please note: Used furniture items will be inspected by the Office of Consumer Protection prior to distribution if there is a question of its safety. Expired car seats and booster seats cannot be accepted.

CASH DONATIONS

To donate directly to Project Babies through PayPal®, please click here .

ABOUT PROJECT BABIES

Project Babies is an initiative of the 501(C)(3) charitable organization, Today Not Tomorrow, Inc. Project Babies serves expectant mothers and families of Dane County, and the WISC-TV viewing area with items needed for the care of an infant and toddler, educational resources and activities, through community baby showers and mobile baby closets. To learn more about the Project Babies initiative, click here and check out their Facebook page .

DISTRIBUTION

All items collected will be distributed during the Community Baby Shower event, to be held in late fall (place and date to be set). Families do not need to receive any agency services to be invited to this event.

In addition to door prizes and shower games, the Community Baby Shower will include educational presentations on key issues like early brain development, nutrition and breast feeding, early literacy and financial well-being. Parents that attend the event will have access to additional community resources.

Due to limited space, the first 100 expectant mothers or parents of babies (newborn to 12 months) will be placed on the invitation list. For additional information on the Community Baby Shower or to register, please call 608-770-9588 or email at outreach@projectbabies.org.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

Veridian Homes

Dave Jones Inc .

News 3 Now | Channel3000,com

Madison Magazine



