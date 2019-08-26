Donald J. "Don" Moore, age 92 of Richland Center and formerly of Muscoda, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, WI.

He was born on October 14, 1926 in Bear Valley, WI the son of Nathaniel and Leona (Reuter) Moore.

Don graduated from Lone Rock High School in 1944 and received a degree of American Farmer at a National Convention of the FFA on October 20, 1947. He was married on May 27, 1950 to the former Florence G. Prahl.

Don farmed his entire life, was steward of the land and his animals, loved to garden and share his abundance of produce. He played many years on the St. Kilian's Church League Softball Team. In his early years of retirement, he raised a variety of birds and went to many swap meets with his wife Florence.

Donald is survived by his wife of 69 years and love of his life, Florence Moore of Richland Center; 4 daughters, Kathy (Joe) Stadele of Richland Center, Marcia (Tom) Layton of Spring Green, Susan (John) Klein of Mt. Horeb, Elaine (Tom) Bader of Appleton; 6 sons, Philip (Lucia) Moore of Pardeeville, Allen (Ginny) Moore of Muscoda, James (Elizabeth) Moore of Mazomanie, Cyril (Laurie) Moore of Lone Rock, Eugene Moore of McMinville, TN, Rodney (Allison) Moore of Baraboo; 25 grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Holthe, Joseph (Marcie) Stadele, Paul (Kelly) Stadele, Janelle (Brian) Pogodzinski, Becky (Nate) Wiegel, Michelle (Jeremy) Winkers, Ryan (Whitney) Moore, Eric Moore, Spencer and Lindsay Moore, Samantha Moore, Megan (Matt) Burdey, Brian (Megan) Moore, Amanda (Scott Ring) Moore, Alexis, Logan and Mackenzie Moore (Mom Deanna), Rachel and Kyle Moore, Morgan, Allison and Nicole Klein, Brock and Grant Bader, Evan Venitsky; 15 great grandchildren, Emma and Abigail Holthe, Jameson Moore, Kathryn, Madelyn, Olivia and Matthew Stadele, Kaylee and Elise Pogodzinski, Sophia and Sydney Wiegel, Brylic, Beckham and Boston Winkers and baby Burdey coming in December; 3 brothers, Nathaniel Moore Jr., Raymond (Verda) Moore, Leonard (Margaret) Moore; 2 sisters-in-law, Donna Moore and Mary Fries; a brother-in-law, Frank Prahl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Leona Moore, an infant daughter, Mary Ellen, 3 sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Leon) Kraemer, Genevieve (Anthony) Olson, Rose Moore, 4 brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles (Helen) Moore, Leslie (Leona) Moore, Clarence and Robert Moore, 3 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William (Gertrude) Prahl, Edward (Nancy and Joyce Larsen) Prahl and Theron Fries.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Muscoda. Fr. Christopher Padilla will officiate with burial in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday at St. John's School from 9:30 A.M. until 10:45 A.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.