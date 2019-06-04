Don't let quiet spring fool you, Wisconsin's tornado season is just getting started

In 2019, it seems like there have been tornadoes everywhere you turn. Nearly 550 twisters were reported nationwide in the month of May alone.



The ingredients necessary for tornadoes have mixed together perfectly, making Tornado Alley feel like an interstate.

The main reason for the increased activity is a perfectly placed jet stream. On the southern side of the jet, storms have had free rein to produce one severe weather event after another during late April and May.

Across Wisconsin, however, it was a slightly different story.

“We had a really persistent, wintertime almost jet stream flow, UW professor of meteorology Jon Martin explained, "and we're so far north of it this year that we're colder than normal for April and May, and everyone can complain about that. And, it rained a lot."

An EF 0 tornado near La Crosse is the one lone twister that has touched down in Wisconsin in 2019 so far.

Martin says just because it was a quiet spring severe weather-wise, doesn't mean Mother Nature has spared southern Wisconsin.

“Our season doesn't begin until about mid-June,” Martin said. “Certainly July and August are the months of the biggest concern for our state for any type of severe weather, including tornadoes.”

While WI has not yet had a tornado in '19, tornado frequency tends to pick up going into June (peak), July and August. In the past 15 years in Wisconsin, there have been 5 years that have had the first tornado of the year occur after today's date (5/23). -TH #wiwx pic.twitter.com/W2uTG8fpsc — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) May 23, 2019



While we can expect storm activity to increase into the summer months, our specific storm prospects for the rest of 2019 are much tougher to pin down. If projections for a cool and wet summer verify, then the number of tornadoes will likely be fewer than average.



The risk of tornadoes in the severe weather Tuesday night is low.

Showers and t-storms overnight will sweep in ahead of an approaching weather system; high winds, hail, and heavy rain are the main threats. Nice weather through next week; t-storm chance Sat. night/Sunday. Gary Cannalte's forecast: https://t.co/USLd7X6S8q pic.twitter.com/i86BBIxU06 — First Alert Weather (@news3weather) June 4, 2019

