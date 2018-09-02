Don't get rid of sandbags yet, city official says
MADISON, Wis. - Reports of some residents already putting their sandbags at the curb have prompted a reminder that there is still a threat of flooding in Madison and Dane County.
"Storm sewers can still be overwhelmed onto your property," Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Madison's District 1 alder, said in a statement.
