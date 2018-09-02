News

Don't get rid of sandbags yet, city official says

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Reports of some residents already putting their sandbags at the curb have prompted a reminder that there is still a threat of flooding in Madison and Dane County. 

"Storm sewers can still be overwhelmed onto your property," Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Madison's District 1 alder, said in a statement.

