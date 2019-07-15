Dominic's Ripple fundraiser kicks off to raise money for new K9

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - After 5-year-old Dominic May died in a car accident July 13, 2018, his mom decided to help the community remember him.

One year and a day later, Meghan May kicked off Dominic's Ripple in a big celebration at the Keva Sports Center in Middleton.

Before Dominic May's death, he had the chance to meet one of his idols: Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

After the meeting, May decided he wanted to be a police officer in the future.

With that passion and a love of animals, Meghan May knew that the fundraiser's efforts should go toward a good cause: raising money to donate to the Madison Police Department for a new K-9.

"When we were trying to figure out what we could do to give back to the community, we thought about how we could merge his love of animals and his love of dogs with his desire to become a police officer," May said.

Family, friends, police officers and even one of the MPD's K-9's attended Sunday's Dominic's Ripple kickoff event.

"Dominic May had a life worth living," Koval said. "He was too full of life, too full of joy, too full of play, to not let his image and his memory survive death."

