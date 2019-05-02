Dominic's Ripple: Charitable fund started in honor of 5-year-old boy killed in crash

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Loved ones of a 5-year-old boy who was killed in a crash last year havestarted a charitable fund dedicated to continuing the boy's legacy by giving back to the community he loved.

Wednesday would have been Dominic May's sixth birthday. For the boy's birthday, his family created a charitable fund that will raise money for causes in the community. The foundation is called Dominic's Ripple.

"It was amazing to think that one 5-year-old little boy started all of this, like a drop in water, just by the way he lived his life," the foundation's About page says.

Money raised by the Dominic's Ripple will go to causes inspired by Dominic May's love of learning, playing and giving and in honor of his dream to become a police officer. The foundation hopes to fund education, health and recreation, community service and public safety.

"As Dominic’s kindness, compassion, friendship, love, and positivity quickly began spreading, we created #DominicsRipple as a way to ensure that the circle of people touched by Dominic only extends farther, and that his positive impact may continue to grow."

“Our Wings Are Small But The Ripples Of The Heart Are Infinite”



Dominic’s love, light, and compassion brightened the lives of many, including those of us at the Madison Police Department.



Please visit this website for more info—> https://t.co/1FEMGdlwT2



#DominicsRipple pic.twitter.com/ScfdFPmi5A — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 1, 2019

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, who had helped organize a honorary police funeral service for Dominic after the tragedy, asked people to visit the website.

"Dominic’s love, light, and compassion brightened the lives of many, including those of us at the Madison Police Department," Koval wrote.

If you would like to donate to Dominic's Ripple go to the website at dominicsripple.com.

