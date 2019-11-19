Domestic offender who threatened officers, wife last year sentenced to three years in prison

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

JUNEAU, Wis. - A domestic offender who threatened officers last year was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, Darren R Kemppainen, 35, will serve time in prison followed by eight months of supervision and three years of probation.

Kemppainen pleaded guilty to charges of being a threat to a law enforcement officer as a repeat offender and felony battery as a domestic abuse repeater.

Officers were sent to a residence in the village of Clyman on Nov. 3, 2018. When they arrived, officials found the man's wife had bruising and swelling under her left eye.

The release said the woman told officers that her husband was on probation at the time and was not allowed to have contact with her or her three children, who were also at the residence.

Authorities said they found beer cans throughout the residence and Kemppainen sleeping on a couch. Officers said they woke him and it was clear that he was drunk.

Kemppainen made a number of threatening comments to his wife and the officers while he was being taken out to a squad car, officers said.

