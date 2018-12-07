Dogs rescued from crates when fire breaks out inside Madison home

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters rescued two crated dogs from a fire in the 200 block of North Owen Drive Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

A person getting off a metro bus reported the fire after noticing a strong burning smell and seeing smoke coming from the top of a house in the area. Firefighters were on the scene in three minutes and were directed to the fire by the caller.

When firefighters arrived, smoke banked down to the floor. While searching the home they found two crates that had dogs in them. One of the dogs had to be given oxygen by using a pet oxygen mask. That dog had to be taken to the vet. Both dogs are reported to be doing well.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and used fans to ventilate the home.

The single occupant of the home was at work when the fire broke out, causing about $60,000 worth of damage. A cat is believed to be hiding inside the home or may have ran out into the neighborhood.

The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. The homeowner has insurance.

