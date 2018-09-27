News

Dogs re-located to Green County from North Carolina for hurricane preps, up for adoption

Sep 26, 2018

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 08:35 PM CDT

MONROE, Wis. - Seven dogs were brought in from Greenville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 22, in preparation of Hurricane Florence. 

"These dogs were all adoptable dogs that were in the shelter prior to Hurricane Florence and that craziness," said Green County Humane Society staff member Laci Westgard. 

These dogs were re-located in anticipation of more dogs being lost, abandoned or brought in to shelters during the hurricane. The staff at the shelters in North Carolina wanted to make more space available for families to reunite with their animals, according to Westgard. 

The dogs up for adoption range in age, size and breed. 

The following dogs are up for adoption:

Trice: 5-month-old Plott Hound ix

Lux: 2-year-old Lab mix

Tiny: 7-year-old Chihuahua

Flipper: 4-year-old terrier

Joe: 2-month-old beagle mix

Cecile: 2-month-old beagle mix

Stormy: 10-month-old retriever

 

Green County Humane Society is accepting applications online. An open house to meet these dogs will be Saturday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m.

