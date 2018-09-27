Dogs re-located to Green County from North Carolina for hurricane preps, up for adoption

MONROE, Wis. - Seven dogs were brought in from Greenville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 22, in preparation of Hurricane Florence.

"These dogs were all adoptable dogs that were in the shelter prior to Hurricane Florence and that craziness," said Green County Humane Society staff member Laci Westgard.

PUPPY ALERT: 7 dogs were brought to the #GreenCountyHumaneSociety from #NorthCarolina in preparation for the hurricane last week to make room in their animal shelters for lost or abandoned dogs. They need homes! Meet them tonight on #News3! pic.twitter.com/GMK9fRzp0u — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 26, 2018

These dogs were re-located in anticipation of more dogs being lost, abandoned or brought in to shelters during the hurricane. The staff at the shelters in North Carolina wanted to make more space available for families to reunite with their animals, according to Westgard.

The dogs up for adoption range in age, size and breed.

The following dogs are up for adoption:

Trice: 5-month-old Plott Hound ix

Lux: 2-year-old Lab mix

Tiny: 7-year-old Chihuahua

Flipper: 4-year-old terrier

Joe: 2-month-old beagle mix

Cecile: 2-month-old beagle mix

Stormy: 10-month-old retriever

Green County Humane Society is accepting applications online. An open house to meet these dogs will be Saturday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m.