Dogs offered free day in park

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Dog owners were able to take their dogs to the park for free Saturday in all Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie dog parks.

Any dog that is vaccinated and has its municipal license was invited. The dogs could roam the parks from dawn until dusk, and most parks are fenced-in and off-leash parks. Water stations were also offered, so dog owners didn’t have to bring their own water. Dogs of all sizes are welcome at the parks.

For the rest of the year, dog owners can purchase park permits in the form of an annual pass or can just buy a day pass.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.