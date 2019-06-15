Dog with broken jaw, matted fur, dental infection found on side of Highway 12

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - The Sauk County Humane Society is asking for the public's help in funding the medical bills for a dog they found abandoned and abused on the side of Highway 12 this week.

"This neglect clearly didn't happen overnight," said Dana Madalon, the executive director at the Sauk County Humane Society​.

Vets named the dog Jerry. Madalon said Jerry is 9 pounds and between 8 and10 years old.

Madalon said when the Humane Society got the call that Jerry was on the side of the road, he had been there for a while.

"They didn't call us right away," Madalon said. "They waited at least 24 hours. But sadly, the dog was still on the side of the road, waiting for the car to come back."

Madalon said the caller told them this all happened at night and they weren't able to get a good description of the car or the person who did this.

"All they saw was the car slow down. It didn't even stop," Madalon said. "They opened the car door, and they threw the dog out on the side of the street. This is extremely upsetting for us because we are an open admissions shelter, which means we will take any animal, any time, any condition, under any circumstance. We don't charge a surrender fee. We don't force people to set up appointments to bring in animals. This dog was dumped less than 5 miles away from our shelter. What made it especially horrible was it didn't have to happen."

Jerry is now in surgery at University of Wisconsin Vet Care. Vets say most of his teeth will need to be removed because they are so badly infected and fur is so entangled in some of his teeth. His jaw is also broken.

However, they do believe Jerry will be OK once he leaves the clinic over the weekend.

Madalon said Jerry will recover at the Humane Society and be given to a foster family until he is ready to be adopted.

If you would like to help the Sauk County Humane Society cover Jerry's medical bills, you can go to its website to donate.

