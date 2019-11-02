Dog costume contest gives treats to four-legged winners

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Dogs in costume walked down the red carpet for HotelRED's first dog costume contest Friday. They partnered with Wisconsin Brewing Company.

People snapped photos of their dogs as the dogs showed off their new looks. They competed for treats from Bad Dogs Freda, and for the owners, HotelRED's bar gave discounts on WBC's Chocolate Lab Porter and Badger Club.

Dogs competed for the winning title in competitions from most fashionable to most creative.

The family-friendly event was free to those who participated and to those who watched. Hotel organizers said they're already planning on the next contest in 2020.

