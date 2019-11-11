Dodgeville High School honors veterans through tribute wall featuring names of alumni

The Dodgeville School District is honoring local veterans through a special tribute wall.

The wall features the names, and some photos of alumni who have served, according to a Facebook post by the district.

The wall is up at the district's high school.

Bill Wasley and Laura Nyberg spearheaded the project, according to the post.

