Dodge County Sheriff's Office searching for walkaway inmate

Dodge County Records Nicolle Semrau

JUNEAU, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for a walkaway inmate.

Nicolle Semrau, 34, has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.

Officials say her last known address is on North Main Street in Reeseville.

They also say she has been known to frequently travel in a white 2010 Nissan Altima.

Semrau was serving a one-year sentence with Huber and child care privileges at the Dodge County Jail for resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to call 920-386-3726 with any information on Semrau.

