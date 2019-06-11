Dodge County Sheriff's Office looking for Huber inmate
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking people to help locate a missing Huber inmate.
Tasheana Williams-Sonny has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. She was serving a 365-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail, according to Sheriff Dale Schmidt, for resisting and obstructing an officer, causing injury, when she failed to return to the jail from a preapproved appointment.
Her last known address is on 38th Street in Milwaukee, according to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information on Williams-Sonny's whereabouts is asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 or police.
