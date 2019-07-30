Dodge County Sheriff looking for missing Huber inmate
JUNEAU, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Huber inmate who ran away after a preapproved appointment.
Deputies said Valerie Thorsen, 36, of Madison never returned to the Dodge County Jail after her appointment.
Thorsen is serving a 180-day sentence for contempt of court that includes Huber privileges.
Huber allows inmates convicted of low-level crime to continue to work or attend preapproved events and appointments.
People who may have seen Thorsen are asked to not approach her and to call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726.
